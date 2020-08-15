21-year-old woman hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot in Waco

Waco police found the injured woman in the street in the 2500 block of McFerrin Avenue in Waco Friday evening.

WACO, Texas — A 21-year-old woman is in the hospital after sustaining life-threatening gunshot wounds on the 2500 block of McFerrin Ave. in Waco Friday night, according to Waco police.

Waco police officers were dispatched to the location before 6:20 p.m. in regards to shots being fired. Upon arrival, officers found the woman with gunshot wounds in the street. An officer performed CPR on the woman, who was later taken to the hospital by AMR.

Officers believe the woman was shot while driving a vehicle, which was found crashed in the 2900 block of McFerrin Ave. Police believe she was also shot outside the vehicle as well.

A suspect has not been identified yet, but police believe it was an isolated incident. Police are looking into the possibility of the shooting being an issue of domestic violence as they believe the shooter and victim possibly know each other.