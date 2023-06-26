22-year-old Waco man killed in shooting outside of Mexia

According to police, no arrests have been made.

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas — The Limestone County Sheriff's Office announced that 22-year-old Chase Costello died as a result of a shooting just west of Mexia on Friday, June 23.

According to police, deputies responded to a report of two cars chasing and shooting at each other on Highway 84.

Police say prior to deputies arrival, one of the cars ran off the road and came to a stop in a pasture. Deputies say they found Costello dead at the scene and another occupant, 20-year-old Joseph Raheem Smith, suffering from injuries.

According to police, Smith was airlifted to a hospital in serious condition.

The other car involved in the shooting continued down Highway 84 before deputies arrived, police say.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is investigating this as a homicide and asks anyone with information to contact 254-729-3278.

A GoFundMe to cover funeral and memorial expenses for Costello has been set up by his mother and can be viewed here.