Beverly Hills PD: 22-year-old man shot in the face during argument, in stable condition

According to police, the 21-year-old suspect has been arrested and is currently in McLennan County Jail.

BEVERLY HILLS, Texas — The Beverly Hills Police Department announced that a 22-year-old man was shot in the face by 21-year-old Tyler De'shun Groudeau Cheeks on Wednesday, April 12.

According to police, a Beverly Hills sergeant responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 4100 block of Memorial Drive at about 5 p.m.

The sergeant arrived in less than three minutes to the scene and discovered a 22-year-old man with multiple injuries to his face, later determined to be a gunshot wound with numerous exit points from fragments, police say.

Police say the sergeant asked a nearby citizen to apply pressure on the wound while he transported the man to the closest medical center. The victim is in stable condition, police say.

According to police, Cheeks fled about two blocks away from the shooting, but a second sergeant was able to locate and arrest him upon his arrival. While searching Cheeks' car, the sergeant found a "useable amount" of marijuana and the gun believed to be used in the shooting.

Police say the argument between the two men began during a custody exchange of Cheeks' child. The victim is the boyfriend of the child's mother, who was also on the scene when the argument took place and had the gun pointed at her by Cheeks, according to police.

According to police, Cheeks has been charged with possession of marijuana, unlawful carry of a weapon and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

During this incident both McLennan County Sheriff's Office and Waco Police Department responded and assisted with the investigation.

There is currently no other information available as this case is still under investigation.

6 News will update with the latest