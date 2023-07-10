23-year-old man arrested after assaulting someone with an SUV in Killeen

According to police, the victim was released at the scene with no serious injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department announced that 23-year-old Gabriel Ayala was arrested for assaulting a man with his Ford Expedition on Friday, July 7.

According to police, officers were sent to the 1100 block of Williamson Avenue in response to a welfare concern at about 2:41 p.m.

Police say upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim and his mother. The victim told police that he had not heard from his 7-year-old son in seven days and believed that he was at the home officers responded to, police say.

According to police, during this investigation, Ayala arrived to the home in his Ford Expedition and got out, only to get back in and leave shortly after.

Police say officers heard the sound of an engine behind them, and saw Ayala driving the Expedition through the grass and towards them.

According to police, the officers, the victim's mother and another woman were able to evade the oncoming SUV, but the victim was hit.

Police say Ayala drove off and led officers on a short pursuit. However, he eventually returned to the residence where he was arrested and taken to Killeen City Jail. A woman related to Ayala was also arrested for misdemeanor charges, according to police.

The victim was treated and released at the scene with no serious injuries, police say.

According to police, the Bell County District Attorney's Office filed the following charges against Ayala:

Evading arrest with a vehicle

Aggravated assault against a public servant

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Ayala is currently in the Bell County Jail and his bond has been set at $100,000 for each aggravated assault and $20,000 for the evading arrest charge, police say.

There is currently no other information available.

6 News will update with the latest