23-year-old charged after robbery in Killeen

Killeen Police Department say Jayonn Jordan Moore allegedly robbed a man of his wallet, phone and vehicle at gunpoint in the 4600 block of Frontier Trail.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KILLEEN, Texas — A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged after a reported armed robbery in Killeen on Monday, Jan. 9.

According to the Killeen Police Department, Jayonn Jordan Moore allegedly robbed a man of his wallet, phone and vehicle at gunpoint in the 4600 block of Frontier Trail.

Moore reportedly fled in the victim's vehicle, but was later spotted by police, KPD said. Police tried to pull him over, but Moore reportedly led police on a chase, but lost control and crashed into a utility pole on Trimmier Road, police added.