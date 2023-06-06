23-year-old identified as Killeen's latest murder victim

The woman was shot on Benttree Drive back on May 29. She died from her injuries on June 5. She is the city's fifth murder victim.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department identified the woman who was shot and killed in on Benttree Drive back in May.

Police say on May 29 around 4:22 a.m., officers were called out to a shooting in the 1600 block of Benttree Drive. When they arrived, they found Brook Elaine Ball suffering from a gunshot wound.

Ball was taken to a nearby hospital where she was first in critical condition, but then later died on Monday, June 5 from her injuries.

Police say this is the city's fifth murder. There is no suspect information at this time.

If you know anything, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com .