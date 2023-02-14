Harker Heights PD: 23-year-old man found dead with gunshot wound

According to police, an autopsy has been ordered to be preformed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensics Sciences in Dallas.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Harker Heights Police Department says 23-year-old William Jerome Baker III was found dead with a gunshot wound on Monday, Feb. 13.

According to police, a Bell County Communications 911 call led officers to a residence in the 1800 block of Pontotoc Trace around 5:12 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found Baker in the residence with a fatal gunshot wound, police say.

Police say Baker was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Nicola James at 5:44 p.m.

According to police, an autopsy has been ordered to be performed in Dallas at the Southwestern Institute of Forensics Sciences.

There is currently no other information available.

