Harker Heights PD: 23-year-old man found dead with gunshot wound

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Harker Heights Police Department says 23-year-old William Jerome Baker III was found dead with a gunshot wound on Monday, Feb. 13.
According to police, a Bell County Communications 911 call led officers to a residence in the 1800 block of Pontotoc Trace around 5:12 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers found Baker in the residence with a fatal gunshot wound, police say.
Police say Baker was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Nicola James at 5:44 p.m.
According to police, an autopsy has been ordered to be performed in Dallas at the Southwestern Institute of Forensics Sciences.
There is currently no other information available.
