Police: 25-year-old escapes after leading officials on car chase, pursuit on foot in Robinson

Fabian Ray Rivera was reportedly picked up by a car and left southbound on Highway 77.

ROBINSON, Texas — A 25-year-old man is still on the run after leading police on a short chase, crashing and fleeing on foot in Robinson before being picked up by another car, according to the Robinson Police Department.

At around 1:15 p.m., members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force attempted to arrest an individual with an outstanding warrant, the police department said. According to police, the task force was engaged in a brief vehicle pursuit until the man, identified as Fabian Ray Rivera, crashed the vehicle and fled on foot. Per officials, this happened in the area around Old Robinson Road and East Ward.

Officers with Robinson PD, the McLennan County Sheriff's Office joined the U.S. Marshals in the search. The intermediate school was placed on a lockdown and officers were stationed around the school as officials searched the area, the department said. The lockdown was lifted shortly before 2 p.m.