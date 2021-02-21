25-year-old man dead after shooting in Killeen

This is the second criminal homicide in the City of Killeen this year, according to Killeen Police.

KILLEEN, Texas — A man 25-year-old man is dead after being shot near the Crew Hookah Lounge in the 4400 block of Watercrest Road in Killeen.

Officers responded to a 9-1-1 call about a shooting victim at approximately 2:13 a.m. on Sunday, according to Killeen police. The officers found the man suffering from a gunshot wound and began performing live saving measures until paramedics arrived, KPD said in a release. He was brought to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition, where he died, according to KPD.

No arrests have been made.

This is the second criminal homicide in the City of Killeen this year, KPD said.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about this murder to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at http://www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.