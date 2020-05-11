$25K cash reward offered in shooting investigation of 19-year-old SMU student

Police said 19-year-old Robert Jaden Urrea was gunned down around 3 a.m. Saturday while celebrating Halloween in downtown Dallas.

A $25,000 cash reward is now being offered in the shooting death investigation of a Southern Methodist University student who was killed on Halloween.

Dallas police said 19-year-old Robert Jaden Urrea was gunned down around 3 a.m. Saturday near S. Harwood and Jackson Streets in downtown Dallas.

His family released a statement over the weekend that said Urrea was out celebrating Halloween at a venue downtown when the incident occurred.

"Jaden had found a home at SMU and was thriving. Our family saw him blossoming as a student, maturing, and pursuing his passion in law and music," his family in a statement.

After the party, Saturday, Urrea's parent said he spoke briefly with family on his phone and was arranging for a rideshare back to campus.

That's when the shooting happened.

In a news conference Saturday afternoon, Dallas police said they were able to obtain surveillance video that showed Urrea and a suspect vehicle on camera.

Officials said the video showed Urrea fall to the ground after being shot. The vehicle, which police said is a white four-door car that is possibly a Ford with a sunroof and custom wheels, was seen driving away from the scene.

"We strongly believe this was a drive-by shooting, unprovoked, committed by complete strangers," Urrea's family said in a statement.

Wednesday night, Hall of Fame Cowboys Quarterback Troy Aikman tweeted about the new $25,000 reward being offered, with the hashtag #JusticeforJaden.

To honor Urrea's memory, SMU police officers and students handed out flyers Saturday to try and find out who shot him.

WFAA talked to students who said while they didn’t know him very well, this is still a heartbreaking situation.

“It could’ve been anyone one of us. He’s just no longer going to be here with us,” SMU freshman Charlotte Reardon said. “So I think this kind of taught us how to be safer and love those around us, and actually get to know the people that are passing by every day, because I wish I would’ve got to hear him play, and I wish I knew more about him.”

According to the reward flyer, anonymous tips can be called in or texted to 866-621-9080 or submitted online at www.jadenurrea.com.