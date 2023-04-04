29-year-old arrested, charged in Waco's fourth murder of 2023

The man is suspected of shooting and killing 24-year-old Zachary Hughes.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WACO, Texas — A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with the murder of 24-year-old Zachary Hughes, who was shot and killed earlier this month, according to the Waco Police Department.

Police say they arrested Charles Earl Ervin on Monday, April 10.

Ervin is suspected of shooting Hughes before 1 p.m. April 3 in the 1800 block of Richter Avenue, police said.

A female was also shot, but her condition wasn't released.

Hughes was the fourth person murdered in 2023, Waco PD Spokesperson Cierra Shipley said.