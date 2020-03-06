One man is dead after receiving a gunshot wound late June 2 during an altercation in Killeen and a suspect was identified and detained, according to police.

29-year-old Jared Michael Tristan died from the gunshot wound he sustained during an altercation on the 400 block of Alpine Street in Killeen.

Officers responded to a call about a gunshot wound on Alpine Street around 11 p.m. June 2. Upon their arrival, offices found Tristan unresponsive and sitting inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound. Officers performed life saving measures until paramedics arrived, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation found that Tristan arrived at a residence and had a verbal altercation with a woman. According to police, a male friend of the female intervened and engaged in a physical altercation. After the two males separated, the victim displayed a knife and the suspect retrieved a handgun and fired shots toward Tristan.

Detectives with the criminal investigation division continue to investigate the murder.