GARLAND, Texas — Updated at 7:30 p.m. Monday with more information from police.

Three teenagers were killed and one was rushed to the hospital Sunday night following a shooting at a Garland convenience store, police say.

Garland police on Monday evening identified the three deceased victims as Xavier Gonzalez, 14, Ivan Noyala, 16, and Rafael Garcia, 17.

The fourth victim, a 15-year-old boy, remains stable in the hospital, police said.

Police said Monday afternoon they arrested a suspect in the shooting, a 14-year-old boy, on a warrant. Police did not name him because he is a juvenile. He is in police custody awaiting charges.

Officers responded about 7:30 p.m. Sunday to the shooting call at the Texaco in the 700 block of West Walnut Street, not far from old downtown Garland.

Police said surveillance video showed the victims, four males who "seemed to be together," near the restaurant located near the front of the store, when the suspect exited the passenger side of a white Dodge 4-door pickup truck and began shooting as he walked through the store's door.

Police said three of the male victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and the fourth male victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. One of the victims was a 14-year-old boy who was just at the store buying food, police said.

Police told WFAA that there were other customers inside the store when the shooting happened, and the suspect fled the scene in the truck. Police are looking for the driver of the truck as a person of interest in the shooting.

The shooting suspect used a .40-caliber pistol with an extended magazine and fired at least 20 rounds, which police know because they found all the casings at the scene, police said.

Details of what led to the shooting have not yet been released as the investigation continues. But police said they believe it's an isolated incident.