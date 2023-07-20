Lacy Lakeview Police issue 3 manslaughter warrants for woman after deadly apartment fire

According to police records obtained by 6 News, Adams was previously issued a criminal trespassing warning at Northgate Apartments shortly before the fire.

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas — The Lacy Lakeview Police Department believes the woman at the center of three manslaughter arrest warrants that were issued Thursday in connection to this week's deadly apartment fire is on the run.

Police confirmed to 6 News that the warrants were issued for Acacia Deshanae Adams.

According to police records obtained by 6 News, Adams was previously issued a criminal trespassing warning at Northgate Apartments, 115 Faye St., about an hour before the complex caught fire and burned down overnight July 16 into July 17.

The fire resulted in three deaths and 31 people without a home.

Police records also indicate that it's believed the fire started in Apartment 3, according to witnesses. That same apartment was currently leased out to Adams, according to police records.

"They fought every single day and tried to kill each other every single day," Northgate Apartments leasing manager Tabitha Milam explained.

Milam went on to share how she believed the building was intentionally set on fire.

"The building caught on fire because of the motorcycle, gas can, and two cycle engine that was in unit three," Milam said.

Lacy Lakeview PD believes Adams is on the run with her significant other.

"There's no doubt about it," Milam stressed. "This building did not catch on fire by itself."

Milam believes it was started by someone who was involved in an altercation earlier that night.

It's important to note that Milam didn't clarify who "she" was.

Another woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she also heard arguing prior to the fire.

"I hear two ladies arguing, and prior to that, the police were called, but they were released. They moved closer down to the apartments and they were arguing and one lady told the other lady that she was going to pack all her stuff and then burn this motherf*cker down," she said.