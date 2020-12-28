3 men injured in Killeen drive-by shooting

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened Sunday afternoon.
Three men sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to Baylor Scott & White in "stable condition," Killeen police said.
Officers were dispatched to the 2700 bock of Alma Drive in reference to multiple shooting victims around 5:10 p.m. Responding officers found the three men suffering from gunshot injuries. They were then taken to the hospital.
A preliminary investigation found that the three victims were sitting in a vehicle on Alma Drive when an unknown vehicle drove by and fired gunshots toward the vehicle the men were in and then fled the area.
Police said the investigation is still active and that information will be released as it becomes available. The department asks that anyone with information on the incident call the police department or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.