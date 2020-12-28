3 men injured in Killeen drive-by shooting

Three men were taken to Baylor Scott & White after a drive-by shooting in the 2700 block of Alma Drive, according to police.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened Sunday afternoon.

Three men sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to Baylor Scott & White in "stable condition," Killeen police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 2700 bock of Alma Drive in reference to multiple shooting victims around 5:10 p.m. Responding officers found the three men suffering from gunshot injuries. They were then taken to the hospital.

A preliminary investigation found that the three victims were sitting in a vehicle on Alma Drive when an unknown vehicle drove by and fired gunshots toward the vehicle the men were in and then fled the area.