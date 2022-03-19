x
Crime

3 people in the hospital after shooting, 10-year-old struck by vehicle, police say

Police say they were called out to College Street and East Dunn Ave around 5:18 p.m. When they arrived to the scene, they found three people wounded.
KILLEEN, Texas — Three people and a 10-year-old are in the hospital after a shooting incident in Killeen Saturday, according to Killeen Police. 

Police say they were called out to College Street and East Dunn Ave around 5:18 p.m. When they arrived to the scene, they found three people wounded.

Police also say they found a 10-year-old who was struck by the victims' vehicle.

The three victims were airlifted to Baylor Scott and White in Temple with non life-threatening injuries.

The 10-year-old was airlifted to McLane Children’s Medical Center and is reported to be in stable condition.

No other information has been released at this time. 

