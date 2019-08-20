CLIFTON, Texas — Three suspects in an investigation into counterfeit $100 bills being used at a convenience store, including a store clerk, have been arrested, according to the Clifton Police Department.

Police said two suspects, later identified as Derek Brons of Waxahachie and Brandon Counts, entered Ranglers Convenience Store and made a purchase using fake $100 bills Aug. 11.

After identifying Brons, investigating officers went to Waxahachie to locate the suspect. Brons was found hiding in the bathroom of a residence and arrested without incident early Monday afternoon, CPD said.

At the residence, officers found evidence identifying Counts as the second suspect. They later learned Counts was already in police custody after Waxahachie police arrested him for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle a few days before.

The vehicle Counts was charged with unauthorized use of was the same black 4-door involved in the Clifton counterfeit case, police said.

During the investigation, officers said they found evidence linking Wendy Jewell, the Ranglers Convenience Store clerk, to the crime as well. She has since been arrested.

Officers were able to identify the woman accused of driving Brons and Counts to the store. A warrant was issued for her arrest and she's expected to be in custody soon.

The three suspects taken into custody have been charged with forgery of a government document/ national instrument/ money/ security, which is a second degree felony.

