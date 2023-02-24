Nearly 30 felony charges filed against seven people after stolen car was found in Copperas Cove

According to police, a stolen car from Austin was located in Copperas Cove, leading to the arrest of seven individuals.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Coryell County Sheriff's Office says seven people were arrested after a stolen car out of Austin was found in Copperas Cove on Sunday, Feb. 19.

According to the sheriff's office, around 2 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a woman who had found her stolen car in the 2600 block of Horseshoe Bend.

The woman reportedly had her Mitsubishi stolen from her at gunpoint in Austin, sheriff's office says.

Once deputies arrived, they began searching the the vehicle, looking for the woman's guitar, designer purse, wallet, cash and laptop that she said was in there at the time it was stolen, sheriff's office says.

According to authorities, deputies got a search warrant for the house and property where the car was found.

During the deputies search, they were able to locate the stolen guitar as well as two ounces of methamphetamine, THC carts, pills and numerous fraudulently acquired debit cards, vehicle titles and other forms of ID, sheriff's office says.

According to the sheriff's office, the following seven individuals were arrested with these charges at the scene:

53-year-old Paul Perez | Possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, unauthorized use of a car, fraudulent use of ID items, possession of marijuana, theft and abandonment/endangerment of a child.

| Possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, unauthorized use of a car, fraudulent use of ID items, possession of marijuana, theft and abandonment/endangerment of a child. 35-year-old Eduardo Catalan | Possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, unauthorized use of a car, fraudulent use of ID items, possession of marijuana, theft, abandonment/endangerment of a child, failure to ID fugitive, indecency with a child sexual contact.

| Possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, unauthorized use of a car, fraudulent use of ID items, possession of marijuana, theft, abandonment/endangerment of a child, failure to ID fugitive, indecency with a child sexual contact. 32-year-old Kristina Garcia | Unauthorized use of a car, fraudulent use of ID items, theft, abandonment endangerment of child and manufacture/possession of controlled substance.

| Unauthorized use of a car, fraudulent use of ID items, theft, abandonment endangerment of child and manufacture/possession of controlled substance. 29-year-old Tabatha Bartholomew | Tampering physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance and theft.

| Tampering physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance and theft. 29-year-old Brittany Stearns | Fraudulent use of ID items, possession of marijuana, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and abandonment/endangerment of a child.

| Fraudulent use of ID items, possession of marijuana, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and abandonment/endangerment of a child. 21-year-old Aaron Pargo | Tampering physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance.

| Tampering physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance. 21-year-old Fernando Garcia | Possession of a controlled substance, fraudulent ID items, marijuana and abandonment/endangerment of a child.

According to the sheriff's office, these arrests led to the seizure of 3.9 ounces of marijuana, 4.7 grams of fentanyl, 2.4 grams of methamphetamines, 1.6 grams of cocaine, 7 tabs of acid, and over 600 grams of THC products.

