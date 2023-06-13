30-year-old man dies after being shot in Killeen, no arrests made

The victim's identity has not been released.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department announced that a 30-year-old man died after being shot on Friday, June 9.

According to police, officers responded to the 400 block of East Bryce Avenue in response to a shooting victim at about 11:32 p.m.

Police say upon arrival, officers and Killeen EMS performed life-saving measures on the man suffering from a gunshot wound, he was then airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition.

According to police, the man died due to his injuries on Monday, June 12 at 4:12 p.m.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The Killeen Police Department asks anyone with information on this incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

6 News will update with the latest