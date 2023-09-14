Large amounts of marijuana and more seized in Harker Heights drug bust

According to police, one person was arrested.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The Killeen Police Department announced that it seized large amounts of drugs while serving a felony arrest warrant on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

According to police, the Criminal Investigation Division Organized Crime Unit was serving the warrant in the 1400 block of Shoshoni Trail in Harker Heights.

Police say while arresting the wanted person, officers detected the smell of marijuana.

According to police, the following items were recovered during a search of the home:

Two handguns

32 pounds of marijuana

6.2 ounces of THC vape oil

3.45 pounds of cocaine

1 ounce of THC wax

8 mushroom bars

$8,187 in cash

Police say charges are still pending on the person that was arrested and taken to Killeen City Jail.

