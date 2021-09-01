33-year-old ride-share driver killed by passenger in Dallas, police say

According to police, during the ride, the suspect demanded property from the driver before killing him.

A suspect has been arrested after a 33-year-old ride-share driver was killed Friday morning in Dallas, police said.

Authorities responded to the scene around 11:55 a.m. near the 4100 block of Langdon Road.

Upon arriving, officials found 33-year-old Joshua Miller who had died from homicidal violence, according to authorities.

Detectives learned that Miller was a ride-share driver who picked up the suspect, 21-year-old Joshua Scott, at a nearby location.

According to police, during the ride, Scott demanded property from Miller before killing him. Officials did not state which ride-share company Miller worked for.

Scott remains in custody at Lew Sterrett Jail and faces a capital murder charge in connection with Miller's death.