WACO, Texas — A four-year-old boy died after a hit-and-run in Waco late Thursday night.

Police said two vehicles crashed at south 18th St. and Primrose Dr. around 10:30 p.m.

As police tried to check on the drivers, one of them sped off then crashed into a tree near south 4th St. and Garden Dr.

Police found the child, Noah Sanchez, in the backseat in a car seat that was not properly secured.

Police said while paramedics were taking Sanchez to the hospital he began having medical complications. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver that crashed into the tree was also taken to the hospital with a fractured ankle, said police.

Police believe alcohol and speeding were a major factor in the crashes.

Police said multiple warrants for the driver's arrest were pending. His name was going to be released when he's arrested.

