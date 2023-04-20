40-year-old victim identified in Waco murder, police still searching for suspect

This update follows the fifth murder case for Waco in 2023.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department has identified 40-year-old Jamerson Hawthorne as the victim who was murdered on Wednesday, April 19.

According to police, around 10:55 p.m. officers responded to the report of a shooting near the 1100 block of Cleveland Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found a male and female victim with injuries. Police say officers began performing life-saving measures on both victims until they were taken to the hospital.

According to police, Hawthorne died of his injuries shortly after, the female victim is reported to be in stable condition.

While officers believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public, police encourage anyone with information on this incident to contact them at 254-750-7500.