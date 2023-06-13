Waco PD: 43-year-old man dies after fleeing from police

According to police, the Texas Rangers are currently investigating the incident.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department says a 43-year-old man died while detained by officers following a medical episode on Sunday, June 11.

According to police, officers were called out to the 200 block of Walker Street after someone reported a suspicious person.

Police say once officers made contact with the man, he fled the scene.

According to police, once officers caught up to him, the man began to have a medical episode. Police say officers gave the man CPR and he was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The identity of the man has not been released yet.

The Texas Rangers have been contacted and are now investigating the incident. Waco PD says it is also conducting an internal investigation.

There is currently no other information available.

