KILLEEN, Texas — Five people were arrested Thursday after the Killeen Police Department’s Organized Crime Unit executed a narcotics search warrant in the 300 block of E. Bryce Ave.

Officers found powder cocaine, crack cocaine, ecstasy, marijuana, multiple pills, and a gun in the home.

The following three women and two men were arrested and taken to the Killeen City Jail:

44-year-old Eva Marie Brocks is charged with possession of a controlled substance- four to 200 grams with intent to distribute

51-year-old Marilou Lulu Smith is charged with possession of a controlled substance—four to 200 grams with intent to distribute

35-year-old Bennie Gene George III is charged with interference with duties of a public servant

20-year-old Kimberly Frances Martin is charged with possession of marijuana under two ounces

21-year-old Kevin Alexander Graham is charged with possession of marijuana under two ounces

The incident remains under investigation and more charges are possible, investigators said.

