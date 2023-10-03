Waco PD: 60-year-old man arrested, charged with attempted kidnapping

The man, Jimmy Rich, was arrested by the US Marshal's Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on an unrelated charge of aggravated kidnapping.

WACO, Texas — A 60-year-old man who was wanted for aggravated kidnapping was arrested in Waco Friday due to the attempted kidnapping of a 10-year-old girl, according to the Waco Police Department.

Around noon, Waco PD was called out to a business near the 4600 block of Franklin Avenue because the manager saw the man, identified as Jimmy Rich, try and grab the girl's hand, but the she refused, police said.

Officers learned Rich engaged in conversation with the girl and at some point asked her if she wanted to go to his car to see his cat, as well as buy the cat, police said. This interaction was observed by the manager, police said.

When the girl refused his hand, Rich left the business. He was later arrested in the 500 block of Town Oaks Drive by the US Marshal's Lone Star Fugitive Task Force for an unrelated warrant of aggravated kidnapping, police said.

Waco PD also charged Rich with attempted kidnapping over Friday's incident.

"The Waco Police Department would like to remind parents to speak to their children about the dangers of talking to someone they do not know. In this case the child responded exactly how she should have, and with the help of everyone involved, Rich is now in custody at the McLennan County Jail," Waco PD said.