61-year-old killed in deadly hit-and-run near Goldthwaite

Police say that the suspect's vehicle is believed to be brown Toyota Tundra pickup.

GOLDTHWAITE, Texas — A 61-year-old two truck driver was killed in a deadly hit-and-run near Goldthwaite, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS stated that the victim is 61-year-old Patrick Morin of Buchanan Dam, Texas.

DPS said that the hit-and-run occurred when Morin was securing a vehicle onto his tow truck along US 183 on Dec. 10, when he was struck by a pickup truck.

According to DPS, the truck failed to stop and render aid, and Morin died at the scene. Next of kin has reportedly been notified.

DPS said they believe the vehicle that struck Morin is a 2011 to 2015 brown Toyota Tundra 4X4 pickup. They said that there was evidence to suggest the truck also had aftermarket fender flares and factory trailer tow mirrors. They believe the truck to be missing the fender flare and towing mirror from the right side of the vehicle.

The hit-and-run is currently under investigation, and DPS is encouraging anyone with information to contact DPS Waco Communications at 254-759-7131.