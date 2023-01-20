Moody man collapses, dies in Belton church parking lot after two-vehicle crash

Police were called out to the parking lot of Christ the King Catholic Church, 210 E. 24th Ave.210 E. 24th Avenue, around 5 p.m. regarding the crash.

BELTON, Texas — A 61-year-old man involved in a two-vehicle wreck in Belton Thursday has died, according to the City of Belton.

Police say they were called out to the parking lot of Christ the King Catholic Church, 210 E. 24th Ave., around 5 p.m. regarding the crash.

There were no injuries, but the 61-year-old man from Moody, who was not identified by police, collapsed and later died, police said.

Officers and EMS personnel tried to perform CPR on the man, but they weren't able to revive him.

No other information was released at this time.