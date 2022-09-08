Undercover prostitution sting leads to 7 arrests, all in Waco area

Officers also seized $1,060 from the suspects who brought the money to pay for prostitution, police added.

WACO, Texas — Seven men from the Waco area were arrested and over $1,000 was seized after a two-day undercover operation by the Waco Police Department Street Crimes Unit.

Joined by the Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation, officers posted ads on websites known for engaging in prostitution on Sept. 6 and Sept. 7, according to Waco PD.

Officers then met with the people who responded to the ad and then arrested them at the scene, police said.

All seven people arrested were charged with solicitation of prostitution, police said. Their names were not released.

Officers also seized $1,060 from the suspects who brought the money to pay for prostitution, police added.

Three vehicles were also impounded and seven cell phones were taken in as evidence, police said.

"A job well done by the Waco Police Department Street Crimes Unit, DPS CID, and community partners that helped in this operation’s success. The Waco PD Street Crimes Unit is a partner of the Texas Anti-Gang Center, a multi-agency operation serving the Central Texas area," Waco PD wrote on Facebook.

No other information was released.

