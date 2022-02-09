ATF offers $8,000 reward after 69 firearms stolen in Lacy Lakeview

Do you recognize these men? ATF and Lacy Lakeview PD are offering the reward to help lead to the group of men's arrest.

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas — An $8,000 reward is being offered by authorities to help lead to the arrest of a group of men who reportedly stole dozens of firearms from a Lacy Lakeview store last week.

During the overnight hours of Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, four men broke into Atwood's Ranch & Home, located at 4501 I-35 in Lacy Lakeview, and stole 69 firearms, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Lacy Lakeview Police Department.

"ATF is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to apprehend the suspects responsible for this crime before they commit anymore crimes," said ATF Houston Field Division Special Agent in Charge Fred Milanowski.

Lacy Lakeview PD put out photos of the suspects, including a photo of the vehicle they were driving in hopes to identify the men.

If you recognize the men, call Lacy Lakeview PD or ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS.

Good afternoon Lacy Lakeview and our surrounding neighbors! A group of heathens were in town during the late-night... Posted by Lacy Lakeview Police Department on Wednesday, February 9, 2022