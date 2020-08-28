82-year-old hit by truck, two arrested

BELTON, Texas — Belton police arrested two people in connection with an 82-year-old man getting hit by a truck Thursday morning.
Police said Alexis Ortiz, 18, and Destiny Wolbrueck, 26, were in a 2016 Dodge pickup in the 400 block of West Loop 121 around 10:30 a.m.
Ortiz was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Police said Wolbrueck was driving. She was arrested for failure to stop and render aid serious injury or death and tampering or fabricating physical evidence.
The victim was taken to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center where he was still in critical condition Friday.