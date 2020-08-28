82-year-old hit by truck, two arrested

An 82-year-old man was in critical condition after he was hit by a truck in Belton Thursday morning.

BELTON, Texas — Belton police arrested two people in connection with an 82-year-old man getting hit by a truck Thursday morning.

Police said Alexis Ortiz, 18, and Destiny Wolbrueck, 26, were in a 2016 Dodge pickup in the 400 block of West Loop 121 around 10:30 a.m.

Ortiz was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Police said Wolbrueck was driving. She was arrested for failure to stop and render aid serious injury or death and tampering or fabricating physical evidence.