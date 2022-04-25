9 arrested in sex-trafficking, prostitution sting in Bell County

Those arrested included a Texas Department of Corrections Officer, registered nurse and bondsman.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Nine men were arrested between April 19 and April 20 in a sex-trafficking and prostitution sting in Bell County, according to police officials.

Over the operation's two days, the arrests were made with the help of an undercover female deputy. According to the news release, officers placed ads online to attract those interested in buying sex.

Police officials said the purpose of operation, 'John Suppression Initiative Operation', was to crackdown on sex trafficking and to identify, arrest individuals seeking sexual acts in exchange for money. Officials said ultimately, they are attacking the demand side of prostitution.

Those arrested included a Texas Department of Corrections Officer, registered nurse and bondsman, per the news release.

The operation is a joint effort between the Bell County Sheriff's Department and Fort Hood Law Enforcement.

Texas just became the first state to make a first-time solicitation of prostitution offense a felony. H.B. 2975 took effect on September 1, 2021, offering or agreeing to engage in sexual conduct in exchange for a fee will go from a Class A misdemeanor to a State Jail Felony.