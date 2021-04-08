9 officers cleared of any charges after deadly SWAT situation at Waco apartments

Ent Wright, 76, emerged from a Rex-Plex apartment, firing at officers, which caused nine officers to fire back, shooting and killing him, police said.

WACO, Texas — Nine officers were cleared of any charges by a McLennan Grand Jury Thursday after they reportedly shot and killed a suspected murderer during a SWAT situation at a Waco apartment complex in early August.

The officers with the Waco Police Department responded to a reported shooting on Aug. 3 at the Rex-Plex apartment complex, 701 Rambler Dr. When they arrived, they learned that the suspect, identified as 76-year-old Ent Wright, shot and killed 65-year-old Alva Stem Jr., police said.

Wright then barricaded himself in an apartment, but later emerged with a gun, police said. Police added that Wright shot at officers, causing nine officers to fire back at him.

"[He] demonstrated he was a threat, as he already shot someone," Police Chief Sheryl Victorian said on the day of the incident.

Once Wright was down, police tried performing life-saving measures on him. However, he died at the scene, police said.

The nine officers who fired were placed on administrative leave while the Texas Rangers and the Waco Police Department's Special Crimes Unit conducted a joint investigation. They presented their findings to the Grand Jury, who, after review, "decided the officers involved followed state law," a news release said.