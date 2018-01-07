BOISE - Nine people have been transported to local hospitals after police say a 30-year-old man stabbed several people at an apartment complex in Boise.

The man was taken into custody and the scene is secure.

The stabbings reportedly occurred just before 9 p.m. Saturday at the Wylie Street Station Apartment Complex near W. State Street and Wylie Lane.

Boise Police say they found all nine victims inside the apartment complex and in the parking lot.

Boise Police Chief Bill Bones said in a news conference that there are no fatalities, but four of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries.

Chief Bones added that the victims' age ranges vary dramatically and that some of the victims are refugees who live in the complex.

State Street is closed in that area for at least one mile. Motorists should expect delays and avoid the area. Chief Bones says that most of State Street may reopen in the next few hours but the area surrounding the apartment complex will be impacted for at least the next 24 hours.

Investigators searched a nearby canal for evidence, possibly a knife that was used by the suspect.

At this time, Boise Police say they do not know if the man was connected to the victims in any way, and do not know of a motivation for the stabbings.

