Police: 9-year-old girl shot in Killeen, man arrested

KILLEEN, Texas — A 45-year-old man was arrested after he injured a 9-year-old girl in a shooting on Tuesday in Killeen, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Police say around 1 p.m., officers were first called to the Harker Heights Seton Hospital because of a girl with a gunshot wound in the foot.

During the investigation, police learned that the girl's mother and the shooting suspect, identified as Michael Mainet Alice, were involved in a domestic altercation at their home in the 5700 block of Chuckwagon Circle, police say.

During the altercation, Alice took out a handgun and shot it toward the wall, police say. The bullet went through the room connected to that wall and struck the girl, police added.

Police were able to find Alice at the home and arrested him without incident. He was transported to the Killeen City Jail. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of tampering with evidence.

Alice will be taken to the Bell County Jail, police say.

No other information was released at this time.