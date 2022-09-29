A family torn apart but never forgotten | Sister -in-law identifies two victims in McGregor shooting

Renee Flores described the two women as leaders in their own right. Both were very involved in the church and in their community.

MCGREGOR, Texas — Lori Aviles and her daughter Natalie were innocent bystanders to Thursday's mass shooting in McGregor that claimed the lives of five people. Lori Aviles’ sister-in-law Renee Flores shared with 6 News what she would like the public to know about her sister-in-law and niece.

"Lori was an Associate Pastor at Bethlehem Christian Church and love [sic] her community," Flores said. "Natalie was a worship leader at the church and helped with the media and also going to school to be a nurse practitioner. [She] was also Miss McGregor for two terms and loved her community as well."

Flores described the family as being loving and devoted Christians, despite hard times. Flores said, the family had just lost their father and husband two years ago. "My brother Mike Aviles died Oct. 4 2020 due to colon cancer and Lori [sic] loved her childhood sweetheart."

Dealing with tragedy after tragedy is not easy for any family. For now, the family is doing what they can to take care of the two sons that have been left behind. Both teens attend McGregor High School, as senior and junior.

A prayer vigil was scheduled to be held Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Bethlehem Christian Church at 209 N. 2nd St. in McGregor. 6 News will keep you updated if more information is received.

GoFund Me:

Laila Hidrogo, Lori's niece, organized a Go Fund Me page for the family.