'A mural with a message' | McLane's Children Hospital mural vandalized

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple city leaders had to clean up graffiti on a mural they've been working on for months Tuesday morning.

The victim of the crime was the 54 train car long mural leading up to McLane Children's Hospital on Market Loop.

The single train car that was painted over had a design in it that read "you are brave," but an individual or individuals painted over it with an explicit phrase.

Kiara Nowlin, City of Temple spokeswoman, says no police report was made so they aren't exactly sure when the mural was vandalized. She also says there is no suspect(s) at this time and this would be considered a misdemeanor charge.

This project was started by Temple's Housing & Community Development department. They wanted to provide a distraction for kids and visitors going to McLane's Children Hospital.

That's the most upsetting part for Nowlin, this is supposed to be a message of hope for kids.

"It's really disappointing to see someone do this to a project that is really meant to help our community members and really lift their spirits up, especially those that might be dealing with some hardship and struggles," she said. "We hope that we can come together in the community for this project specifically, the message behind the project is really important."

The once boring, concrete wall has slowly turned into a bright and large canvas thanks to the help of many local artist like Bonita Williams.

Williams is shocked someone would try to take the heart of the project away.

"This is for kids, this is for people that want to have something to look at and distract them and just keep their hopes up for something," Williams said. "We can't have anything can we because people always find it in their hearts to try and mess something up."