WACO, Texas — A security guard and retired Waco police officer was injured Sunday while trying to stop a shoplifter, police said.

TSTC Roy Luna was working security around 3:45 p.m. at Dillards in Richland Mall when he caught a man stealing. While trying to arrest Andre Boyd, 46, the two got into a tussle and Body got away. Luna went after Boyd and tried to arrest him again at Boyd’s car but Boyd got in and tried to start the car, Luna told police. Luna used his Taser but Boyd kept fighting and drove away dragging Luna, according to police.

Boyd hit three vehicles, went forward, still dragging Luna, then hit two more vehicles, police said. While Boyd was trying to get away, Luna’s left leg was crushed between Boyd’s car and another car. Still, Luna kept trying to arrest Body and used his Taser multiple times all while being dragged.

Boyd’s car came to a stop when it hit the fifth vehicle and Luna was able to turn off Boyd’s ignition. Luna broke free from Boyd's car with the help of witnesses who also helped keep Boyd inside his vehicle until other officers arrived and arrested him, according to police.

Boyd stole more than $750 in merchandise, police said.

Luna suffered “significant injuries” to his left leg. He was taken a hospital and is expected to be OK.

Boyd was also taken to a hospital, treated, and released.

He is charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault against an officer, and resisting arrest.

