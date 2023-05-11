Active search for four suspects in Lorena

Four male suspects allegedly fled on foot after an attempted traffic stop.

LORENA, Texas — An active search is underway in Lorena after four suspects allegedly fled from a traffic stop.

According to the Lorena Police Department, officers are currently searching in the area of Old Temple Road and Moonlight for the suspects, who they describe as Hispanic males.

The four men allegedly fled from a vehicle on foot during an attempted traffic stop.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area if possible.

Updates on the situation will be given as information becomes available.

Anyone with information or who sees anything suspicious is asked to contact the McLennan County Sheriff's Office at 254-757-5222.