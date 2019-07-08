LUFKIN, Texas — Lufkin police say a friendly dog help them arrest a robbery suspect Wednesday morning.

The robbery happened at about 8:45 a.m. at HEB.

According to the Lufkin Police Department, police received a call from a woman who told the dispatch she had been shoved to the ground by two men behind the story. The suspects grabbed $60 and fled the scene.

When officers began searching for the suspects, police saw a 3-year-old Yorkie/Schnauzer mix named Cooper standing in front a thick brush in a wooded area.

"We could tell from the dog's behavior that someone was in there," one of the responding officers said. "Without that dog's help, we would never have found the suspect."

Police identified the suspect as 36-year-old Lufkin man Christopher Huitt. Authorities took Huitt into custody, where the victim identified him.

Huitt told police Cooper was his neighbor's dog and had followed him when he left the neighborhood earlier in the morning.

Cooper was safely returned to his owner after the incident.

Huitt is currently in the Angelina County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

CBS 19 did not provide he any details of the other subject involved.