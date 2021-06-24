Affidavit: Newly named murder suspect the only shooter in Austin Sixth Street mass shooting

The affidavit was released hours after police located and arrested the newly-named suspect, De'Ondre Jermirris White, 19, in Killeen.

KILLEEN, Texas — A newly released affidavit in relation to the Austin Sixth Street mass shooting that resulted in one death and 14 injured states there was only one handgun was used during the shooting on June 12.

The affidavit was released hours after police located and arrested the newly-named suspect, De'Ondre Jermirris White, 19, in Killeen. According to the affidavit, he was the only shooter at the scene.

Prior to his arrest, police arrested two other teens in connection to the shooting, but announced on Tuesday they dropped the charges because their investigation took "a different direction," the affidavit says.

According to the affidavit, a person with a blocked number called police on June 15 and identified the shooter as "Dre." The caller also reportedly gave detectives his address on Purple Mountain Drive in Killeen, his Instagram account, and identified his physical features.

The next day, detectives interviewed one of the initial teen suspects who was arrested. The teen gave detectives details about the shooting that matched information given by the blocked caller, according to the affidavit.

During questioning, the first teen told detectives he was part of a big group that drove from Killeen to Austin on June 12. While there, the teen said his group confronted another group from the area.

The teen told detectives that the person who fired a handgun that night on Sixth Street was "Dre" and described his physical features, which were similar to the caller's descriptions the previous day, the affidavit says.

He told detectives a person from the second group produced a gun and "'Dre's' arm came over his left shoulder and fired multiple rounds" into the street at the second group, according to the affidavit.

He also said "Dre" used a Glock 9mm, a gun he was able to identify because he told detectives he held it earlier that night prior to the confrontation, the affidavit says.

After the shooting, the teen said his group drove back to Killeen and discussed the events that unfolded.

"[Teen] acknowledge that he 'could've died tonight' and 'Dre' said to the group that he shot because 'it was self-defense,'" the affidavit reads. "[Teen] replied, 'You saved my life.'"

On June 17, a second teen who was taken into custody told detectives that the first teen and "Dre" were friends. He also reportedly described similar events that led up to the shooting, telling detectives he was behind both "Dre" and the first teen when shots were fired, the affidavit says.

When asked if he knew who the shooter was, the second teen identified him as "Dre," the affidavit says.

The second teen also discussed the conversation that happened afterward in Killeen and that "Dre" said he admitted to the shooting and that it was in "self-defense," the affidavit says.

Per the detective's request, he texted them a photo of "Dre," which matched the driver's license of the person living on Purple Mountain Drive.

Detectives spoke to a witness who was part of Dre's group. However, he said he didn't know Dre's real name and was only able to identify the shooter by his Instagram handle, which matched the account the blocked caller gave to police.

The witness then described how the events unfolded: That his group saw the second group and a person in the second group brandished a handgun.

"[Witness] stated Dre began firing his weapon at the subjects from group 2," the affidavit reads.

With this new information, detectives contacted Dre's aunt and requested a voluntary interview on June 21 in Austin. During the interview, White told detectives about how one of the arrested teens got into an argument with a person from the second group and that when he turned away from them, there was gunfire from the second group, the affidavit says.

"Ballistic evidence recovered at the scene determined that the gunfire originated on the sidewalk and was fired towards the street, which is contrary to Dre's claim that it came from group 2," the affidavit reads. "No victims were located on the sidewalk and no projectile defects were located in the building behind group 1."

Of those injured, detectives believe every victim who was shot was standing in the street on the opposite side of White, the affidavit said, which led detectives to believe White shot at the second group, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit also found that one gun, a Glock, was used during the shooting.

Based on investigating, the charges against the two teens were dropped and police named a third suspect, White, on Tuesday saying he was wanted on a murder warrant.

Around 2:23 p.m. on Thursday, White was located in the 1300 block of Anna Lee Drive by members of the United States Marshals Service – Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and the Killeen Police Department SWAT team.