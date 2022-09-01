Affidavit reveals Waco woman's murder was over sale of stolen lumber

Mother and daughter, Betsy and Jessica Robinson, were both charged with the murder of Elizabeth Romero.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note: The video attached to this article was published August 16 and is unrelated to this story.

A mother and daughter in Coryell County are both charged with murder in connection to the death of a Waco woman, according to an arrest affidavit from the Coryell County Sheriff's Office.

Jessica Robinson is accused of shooting Elizabeth Romero in April at a home on Moccasin Bend Road in Gatesville, according to the affidavit.

Romero was first reported missing by her family in Waco on April 8. Police said when they pinged her cell phone it showed her last known location was in Gatesville on April 2.

According to the affidavit, the Coryell County Sheriff's Office received a tip on May 2 that Romero had been killed. The person who gave the tip said Romero's body was "dumped off a bridge" from a blue pickup truck.

Jessica Robinson was arrested May 19 on a theft charge in which she was accused of stealing lumber on March 31. The affidavit says Romero was involved in that theft. It says they used a truck owned by Jessica's mother, Betsy Robinson.

Betsy was interviewed by investigators May 19. She admitted her daughter shot Romero at Betsy's home on Moccasin Bend Road, according to the affidavit. She said she did not know where the body was dumped.

According to the affidavit, another woman, Erin Finchum, was also interviewed May 19. She told investigators she was also there when Jessica shot Romero. Finchum said Jessica shot Romero twice in the upper chest with a revolver while she was sitting on a couch.

Betsy told investigators Jessica and Finchum believed Romero owed them money from the sale of the stolen lumber, according to the affidavit. She said Romero was forced to "strip down like an inmate so she (Jessica) could search her person and property for the money she received from the lumber sale."

Betsy said she was in the house when Jessica shot Romero, the affidavit states. Betsy said she told Finchum and Jessica to "get a trash bag to prevent blood from going everywhere."

According to the affidavit, Betsy asked a man named Cody Ayers to take the couch out of the house and burn it. Ayers admitted to cutting the couch up with a reciprocating saw and taking it to a burn pit.

The Coryell County Sheriff's Office says specially trained dogs have been used to find Romero's body but as of the time this article was written, her remains had not been found.

Jessica Robinson was charged with Capital Murder. Betsy is charged with Murder.