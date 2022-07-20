Smith was arrested for driving while intoxicated, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and possession of marijuana.

BRYAN, Texas — Ainias Timothy Smith, 21, a wide receiver for the A&M Aggies was arrested by the Texas A&M University police based on Brazos County jail records.

On July 20, police arrested Smith for driving while intoxicated, unlawfully carrying a weapon and possessing marijuana, according to records.

Smith was pulled over for speeding on University Drive shortly after 2 a.m. Officers had asked him to take a field sobriety test. After the search, police found a rolled joint and a loaded gun in Smith's vehicle, records show.

Smith's bond was set at $4,000 at the Brazos County Jail and he has been released after making bond.

Smith has accumulated 1,690 yards and 19 touchdowns in three years with the Aggies.

In 2021,Smith had 509 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Smith was expected to represent the Aggies at SEC Media Days on Thursday, July 21.

The Texas A&M athletic department has received information regarding the arrest of Ainias Smith.

In accordance with the athletic department's policy, Smith has been suspended from the team.