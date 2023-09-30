Two suspects arrested after standoff

Carmen and Drey now face a series of charges.

TEMPLE, Texas — Two suspects have been arrested after aggravated assault during the early morning hours on Saturday Sept.30, according to the Temple Police Department.

Around 12:36 a.m., officers were called out to the 1100 South 55th Street and confronted two individuals causing disturbances within the area. The suspects were later identified as 27-year-old Carmen Deleon and 27-year-old Sebastian Drey Deleon.

Tensions escalated when Carmen was asked to leave the establishment by the bartender. According to Temple Police, Carmen had a gun and pointed it at the bartender. He proceeded to manipulate the firearm, pulling the slide back, which ejected a live round and readied another for potential use, according to Temple Police.

The suspects made their escape in a black SUV, heading eastbound on Ave L. Officers located the vehicle on Ave K, near 31st Street. In an attempt to stop the fleeing suspects, the officers turned on their emergency lights and sirens, but the driver, later identified as Drey, refused to stop.

With the driver running several stop signs before finally coming to a stop at a gas station at the intersection of 31st Street and Ave M. Drey approached the officers, where officers used a taser.

Carmen was placed under arrest, and a gun was discovered on the floor of the vehicle, alongside a bag containing marijuana.

Carmen now faces a series of charges, including Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, and Possession of Marijuana under 2 ounces. Meanwhile, Drey has been charged with evading arrest, resisting search, and possession of Marijuana under 2 ounces.