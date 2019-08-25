HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A man accused of an aggravated assault that left a victim in critical condition was arrested Sunday after being at large for almost a week.

Harker Heights police responded to a reported assault in the 1600 block of Yuma Trail Monday where the victim was only able to give limited information to identify his attacker, according to the Harker Heights Police Department.

After executing a search warrant, police found enough additional information to issue an arrest warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon for Joshua Elijah Nichols, HPD said.

The victim was taken to Seton Medical Center but was listed in critical condition and later had to be flown to Baylor Scott and White in Temple.

Six days after the incident, HPD worked with the Bell County Organized Crime Task Force to arrest Nichols at a Harker Heights residence.

Nichols' bond was set at $100,000 on an aggravated assault charge.

POPULAR ON KCENTV.COM: