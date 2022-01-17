Ahmaud Arbery's father shocked to hear about Houston County deputy's Facebook comment

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Ahmaud Arbery’s father is speaking out about a Houston County deputy’s recent comment on a Macon television station’s Facebook page.
Earlier this month, Deputy Paul Urhahn wrote “that criminal Arbery still got the death penalty though” underneath a story about Arbery’s three killers being sentenced to life in prison for his murder.
Houston County Sheriff Cullen Talton suspended the deputy and says he will be fired Jan. 20 unless the deputy appeals the decision.
Marcus Arbery Sr. says he was stunned to learn about the comment that tried to discredit his son’s name.
“My son lost his life and people are still trying to tarnish my son's name, you know what I'm saying? These people who swore under oath to protect me and your life. That stuff really rattles me really bad,” said Arbery. “I was really shocked, especially, I can understand somebody in the street saying that, but our law enforcement? I was really shocked for him [Talton] to take action so quickly. If he is a good sheriff, trying to clear it up is what he is supposed to do.”
Meanwhile, Travis McMichael – the man convicted of firing the fatal shot in Arbery’s death – is seeking a new trial claiming the state failed to prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
