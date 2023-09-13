Escaped Grimes County Inmate Albino Guerrero was found by authorities in Navasota just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas — 51-year-old escaped inmate Albino Guerrero was brought back into custody at 7:58 p.m. after officers spotted him walking near the 5400 block of State Highway 90 in Navasota.

Grimes County authorities were searching for Guerrero after he escaped custody at 1:17 p.m. from the Grimes County Sheriff's Office in Anderson while working as an assigned trustee to help unload a food truck. The Grimes County Sheriff's Office says he was able to escape by simply walking away from his work detail. He wasn't noted as missing until 3:47 p.m., according to sheriffs.

Guerrero was originally arrested on July 8 for Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon. According to The Grimes County Sheriff's Office Guerrero was made a trustee in August 2022 and had no disciplinaries.

In a post on Facebook, The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office shared a new picture of Guerrero in custody and thanked everyone who assisted with his capture.

