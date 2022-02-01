Alleged Freestone drive-by shooting suspect arrested, police say

The alleged shooter's bond is set at $25,000.

FAIRFIELD, Texas — Alleged Freestone shooter, Bradley Allen Greer Hicks, is in custody after admitting to a drive-by shooting on Jan. 30, according to Freestone police.

At the time police received a call around 9 p.m. about a shooting that took place on Hwy 84 near CR 601, according to police. The caller explained to police that Hicks had driven up to the car and fired several shots into their vehicle, police say.

Due to word exchange and a description of the car, police say they were able to positively make an arrest on Monday.

After an arrest warrant was given to CID Sgt. Cordova, Hicks was found and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Weapon, according to police.

During the interviewing process, Hicks admitted to the crime, according to police records. A court date has not been set.