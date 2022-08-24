Missing 1-year-old at center of AMBER Alert found safe, suspect in custody

APD said the baby was found safe Wednesday afternoon.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said a missing one-year-old girl has been found safe.

The child was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at approximately 8 p.m. in southwest Austin. She was reported found Wednesday afternoon. The girl's biological mother, Jessica Skelton, was identified as a person of interest.

The girl was found with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Office. Skelton was taken into custody on unrelated charges.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time, APD said.

