Crime

Missing 1-year-old at center of AMBER Alert found safe, suspect in custody

APD said the baby was found safe Wednesday afternoon.
Credit: KHOU

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said a missing one-year-old girl has been found safe.

The child was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at approximately 8 p.m. in southwest Austin. She was reported found Wednesday afternoon. The girl's biological mother, Jessica Skelton, was identified as a person of interest. 

The girl was found with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Office. Skelton was taken into custody on unrelated charges. 

The investigation remains ongoing at this time, APD said.

Credit: Austin Police Department

