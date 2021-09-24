AMBER Alert issued for 17-year-old Bay City girl

BAY CITY, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old girl missing from Bay City.
The Bay City ISD Police Department is looking for 17-year-old Alicity Erevia. She is described as a Hispanic female, 5 feet tall and 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said Alicity was last seen wearing a black Adidas jacket with white stripes and blue jeans.
Police are also searching for Sharrieff Sharrieff whom police describe as a 22-year-old Black male, 6 feet tall and 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. They said Sharrieff is wanted in connection with Alicity’s abduction.
Officials said the suspect is driving a black 2017 Dodge Ram with Texas license plate PTD4629. They said he was last heard from in the 400 block of 7th Street in Bay City.
Police believe Alicity is in immediate or grave danger. Anyone with information on her abduction is urged to call the Bay City ISD Police Department at (979) 236-6905.